WE MAKE: A new project for business to implement sustainable investments

Press Release

31 August – In collaboration between Energy and Water Agency (EWA), Malta Business Bureau and The Malta Chamber, businesses within the manufacturing industry will be given more guidance on how to consume energy and water efficiently.

The agreement was signed between EWA, Malta Business Bureau and The Malta Chamber, in the presence of Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development, Miriam Dalli.

With the project WE MAKE (Water and Energy Management and Knowledge Transfer in Manufacturing Enterprises) the manufacturing sector will benefit from energy audits, offered by EWA, so that businesses will be guided on how to enhance their energy consumption and operate efficiently. This project will offer information on various financial investment, where a forum will be created so that businesses can discuss and present best practices in the sector. This will lead businesses to have more guidance on how to operate sustainably. Thanks to the WE MAKE project, the manufacturing sector will strengthen the competitiveness of the industry and therefore will increase investment in Malta.

During a press conference, Minister Miriam Dalli remarked on how with this agreement and collaboration more businesses will be assisted to have sustainable operations. “The Government is continuously incentivising the general public as well as the private sector through various incentives and measures, whilst implementing policies so that our country will continue working on decarbonisation. Through collective work with different social partners and entities, the Government is implementing this aim. Therefore, though the WE MAKE project, we will continue to facilitate further the manufacturing sector, whilst assuring that they will have all the necessary tools and resources, to be part of this sustainable change,” said Minister Dalli.

President of the Malta Business Bureau, Alison Mizzi said, “The Malta Business Bureau has been developing and running energy and water projects for over a decade now. We have learnt that, while considerable technical knowledge on efficiency does exist, it is concentrated in a few performing businesses. The same can be said for knowledge of financing options. We therefore believe that it is important to have an ongoing mechanism for knowledge transfer and aim for the WE MAKE project to fulfil this role.”

“Malta must mobilise its resources in collaboration with the private sector to ensure that new and hybrid technologies, business re-engineering and other opportunities are mobilised to bridge the significant gap between our fossil fuel economy and the clean, smart and sustainable economy of tomorrow. For this reason, we are pleased to partner with the national authority – the Energy and Water Agency – and the Malta Business Bureau on the WE MAKE Project,” stated the President of The Malta Chamber Marisa Xuereb.

For more information on WE MAKE, please contact Project Manager Geoffrey Saliba on gsaliba@mbb.org.mt.