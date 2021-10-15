SHAPING OUR FUTURE LEADERS: Workshop on Soft Skills’ Development for Young People

The Malta Business Bureau forms part of LEADER, an EU-funded project that seeks to support young people in becoming empowered leaders, through soft skills development.

Thanks to this project, MBB and its European partners have been able to develop an e-learning platform and mobile application to facilitate in-classroom and in-company soft skills training.

Following the initial piloting of these tools over the summer months, MBB will now be presenting the finalised versions during an in-person workshop, taking place on Friday 22 October (09:00 – 11:30hrs) at The Malta Chamber, Valletta.

Workshop agenda may be found here.

Please note that seats are limited due to current COVID-related restrictions, so you are kindly asked to RSVP by sending an email to admin@mbb.org.mt. Vaccination certificate/negative test will be requested upon entrance.

We hope to see you there!