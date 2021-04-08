LIFE FOSTER Project to Host Student Food Waste Hackathon

The international gastronomic competition organised by the Italian Federation of Chefs (FIC) as part of the EU LIFE funded project LIFE Foster, on food waste reduction in the catering sector, will take place on Tuesday, 13 April 2021.

The food competition will be broadcast live within the digital platform of the Italian Cuisine Championships and can also be followed live on FIC’s social channels: www.facebook.com/federazioneitalianacuochi

The event will take place on 13 April from 9 to 12:30 and will resume from 14 to 16, while the award ceremony will be held at 17:00.

The competition will involve 15 participants between the ages of 18 and 23 selected by the international partners of the project from among the best students of the training centers of Enaip Net for Italy and of Afpa National Agency for Adult Training for France.

Theme of the food competition will be the reduction of food waste and sustainability in the kitchen: in particular, the young competitors will be asked to prepare an artichoke-based dish live on stream.

Competitors will compete in creating a recipe that, in addition to being well prepared and served, must be able to use as much artichoke as possible and/or reuse its various components.

An application developed by the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo, partner of the project for Italy together with FIC and Enaip Net, will be used to monitor and quantify the food waste produced during the competition by each participant.

For more information on the project: www.lifefoster.eu

For further information on the competition: project@fic.it

