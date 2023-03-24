Press Release: Going Beyond Government Grants

As part of the WE MAKE Project, the Malta Business Bureau, the Energy & Water Agency and The Malta Chamber on Thursday 23rd April hosted a webinar with three of Malta’s main banks; BOV, APS and HSBC, to explore their green financial products. Though a variety of offerings were discussed, it was brought to the business community’s attention that there is a closing window of opportunity to benefit from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), as its deadlines run till the end of this year. Therefore, for interested companies, now is the time to plug in and listen, given that any large project requires advance planning.

What is the EFSI? This financial instrument is a joint initiative between the EIB Group and the EU Commission. It aims to mobilise private investment in projects which are strategically important for the green transition. On offer through leading banks are interest free loans, subject to state aid limitations linked to the de minimis. Speakers in the event indicated that once European Union discussions conclude towards the end of this year, and once the window for this financial instrument closes, there is hope for new opportunities and arrangements going forward afterwards, and that companies should not hesitate to engage with banks now if they have projects in mind, as different mechanisms may be mixed and matched and solutions found.

The event, which marks the 8th in a series of events on energy and water efficiency opportunities for manufacturing companies, forms part of the WE MAKE project. The next event will take place on 26th April, focusing on industry-academia collaboration.

Companies interested in benefiting from these green financial products, whether those connected to the EFSI or otherwise, are encouraged to get in touch with the banks at the earliest opportunity. The WE MAKE project is funded by the Energy & Water Agency, and is led by the Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with The Malta Chamber.