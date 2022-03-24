Webinar on the Impact of Digitalisation on Modalities of Connecting and Disconnecting

The Malta Business Bureau and the Malta Chamber are organising a business webinar to discuss the topic of Modalities of Connecting and Disconnecting.

The webinar will also discuss issues related to surveillance at the workplace. These are all prominent topics of the EU autonomous framework agreement on digitalisation and have become increasingly relevant since the start of the pandemic and the mainstreaming of remote working.

Main speakers include representatives of the Maltese social partners and other experts from the field.

Date: Friday 8th April (online)

Time: 09:30-12:30

Registration: Click Here

The event is being organised within the framework of the Transformwork Project, which is funded by the EU Social Dialogue Programme.