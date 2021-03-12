WEBINAR 1: Sustainability of the tourism industry and the role of the dual learning model
The Erasmus + INCOME Tourism Project is organising a Webinar Series on Skills for Today & Tomorrow | Tourism Education, Employability and Industry-University cooperation, as a way to contribute to the discussion and reflection about the challenges the sector is going through.
Professionals need to have relevant skills in times of rapid change, and that is why it is even more critical now to discuss how can Industry-University cooperation initiatives, namely dual education systems, answer these quests.
The first session will focus on Sustainability of the tourism industry and the role of the dual learning model. This will take place on 30th March, from 14.30 to 16.00 (CET). Are you curious already? Participation is free, however, registration is needed. For more information and to register, please visit here.
Posted on 12th March 2021 in INCOME: Learning Model for Tourism, Media