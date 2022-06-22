Rebuilding tourism for the future

Open call for digital solutions providers

The Malta Business Bureau is implementing a two-year EU-funded project, called Tourism4.0, which aims to stimulate digitalisation and innovation uptake in the tourism sector across Europe. Supporting the tourism sector and enterprises of all sizes through their digital transformation is a key priority for MBB. In this regard, Tourism4.0 intends to develop a capacity-building, technology-transfer, and assistance programme to enable tourism sector SMEs to adopt and leverage emerging digital technologies.

As part of this project, MBB is currently seeking digital experts with innovative solutions that can enhance the productivity, sustainability, and overall business performance of tourism SMEs. Solution providers will therefore have the chance to present their services to local tourism SMEs and a wider network of tourism stakeholders.

Enthusiasts must be able to offer smart business solutions to one or more of the following:

Improve customer experience Develop environmental sustainability tools Obtain and maintain quality of service parameters & improve automate operations Improve booking and revenue management Improve communication and digital marketing with customers

If your business meets one or more of the above criteria, MBB invites you to submit your innovation concept and business proposition through this online form.

Importantly, participation in this project will provide you with a unique opportunity to:

Access a network platform that will bring together tourism/hospitality SMEs (potential clients), technology providers for the tourism sector and other tourism stakeholders & investors

Engage with this network in the creation of new innovative solutions to the tourism sector

Participate in webinars and workshops which will enable promotion and visibility of your company and your products/services

For more information, visit here or contact the Malta Business Bureau on info@mbb.org.mt.

Tourism4.0, funded by the European Union’s COSME Programme, is led by Fedeturismo Confindustria (Italy) in collaboration with Croatian Hotels Association (Croatia), City of Dubrovnik Development Agency (Croatia), Malta Business Bureau (Malta), Regional Pomeranian Chamber of Commerce (Poland), Tourism Innovation Center (Portugal), Wisdom Guardian (Portugal), Digital Cluster of Catalonia (Spain), Cluster Tourism of Extremadura (Spain), and Málaga TechPark (Spain).