Hybrid Conference on ‘Empowering Micro-Entrepreneurs’

The Malta Business Bureau leads DIFME, an EU-funded project which refers to Digital Internalisation and Financial Literacy Skills for Micro-Entrepreneurs. Since 2019, we have collaborated with our European partners that include Universities and business entities to identify gaps in the financial literacy and digital internationalisation skills of micro-entrepreneurs.

Based upon this we developed an e-learning platform with nine modules related to these subject areas.

On Friday 26th November (between 9.00 and 12.30hrs), we will be holding a Hybrid Conference to share project deliverables and discuss topics of relevance to Micro-Entrepreneurs. Event agenda can be found here.

If you would like to participate in our upcoming conference, confirm your attendance and submit this registration form , clearly indicating whether you will be attending our event in-person or online.

In-person attendees will be requested to present a valid EU COVID certificate showing that they have either been fully vaccinated, or tested. Virtual attendees will be sent a ZOOM link to the conference a few days before the event.

More information can be found on the project website or contact DIFME Project Manager, Marika Huber on mhuber@mbb.org.mt.