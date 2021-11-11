Hybrid Conference on ‘Empowering Micro-Entrepreneurs’

The Malta Business Bureau leads DIFME, an EU-funded project which refers to Digital Internalisation and Financial Literacy Skills for Micro-Entrepreneurs. Since 2019, we have collaborated with our European partners that include Universities and business entities to identify gaps in the financial literacy and digital internationalisation skills of micro-entrepreneurs.
Based upon this we developed an e-learning platform with nine modules related to these subject areas.
On Friday 26th November (between 9.00 and 12.30hrs), we will be holding a Hybrid Conference to share project deliverables and discuss topics of relevance to Micro-Entrepreneurs. Event agenda can be found here.
If you would like to participate in our upcoming conference, confirm your attendance and submit this registration form, clearly indicating whether you will be attending our event in-person or online.
In-person attendees will be requested to present a valid EU COVID certificate showing that they have either been fully vaccinated, or tested. Virtual attendees will be sent a ZOOM link to the conference a few days before the event.
More information can be found on the project website or contact DIFME Project Manager, Marika Huber on mhuber@mbb.org.mt.