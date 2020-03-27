Calling all Climate Innovators

EIT Climate-KIC’s Pioneers into Practice programme wants you!

Pioneers gives people and organisations the opportunity to get out of their comfort zone and look at things differently. By enabling experimentation and innovation to address climate change, the programme offers participants a fresh perspective and a way to be part of a more rapid transformation to a net-zero carbon economy.

Operating across Europe, they create dynamic networks of industry professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, public administration officials and freelancers, and equip them with practical skills in systems innovation. A space to experiment from May through to November, participants take part in e-learning, workshops, group project challenges and a 4-6 week placement.

They’re looking for individuals and organisations to join their diverse community of over 1600 change agents. Limited places are available and you have until 23rd April 2020 to apply.

For more information, kindly access the link provided:

https://pioneers.climate-kic.org/

Or email avella@mbb.org.mt

Pioneers Leaflet