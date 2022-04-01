Webinar on Industrial Energy & Water Research

Following the WE MAKE project’s recent event on financing measures, a number of companies are already in talks to implement money-saving projects. Companies are often not aware of the enormous potential which exists in carrying out funded Research and Development and Innovation (RDI) programmes, especially in collaboration with academia.

In this upcoming webinar, business will be provided with information on RDI funding opportunities and case studies will be presented. In a single hour you will also learn how and why your business can collaborate with academia.

Date: 12 April, 2 PM

Registration: Here

The WE MAKE project offers funded energy audits, aiming to match the recommendations of such energy audits with different financing options. Similarly, companies may have sustainable projects related to energy & water in mind already, and the WE MAKE project may offer the chance to implement these. This workshop is the first in a series, aimed at alleviating the human resource burden needed to understand schemes and push projects.

The WE MAKE project is a collaboration between the Energy and Water Agency, Malta Business Bureau and The Malta Chamber to give businesses within the manufacturing industry guidance on how to consume energy and water efficiently. With the support of Malta Enterprise, the project follows from MBB and The Malta Chamber’s EU LIFE+ Investing in Water Project, through which a number of companies enjoyed significant savings as a result of in-house innovation in energy & water efficiency. The LIFE+ project was one of only 17 LIFE environment projects which were awarded ‘LIFE best projects for 2014’.