Webinar on Energy Efficiency

Against a backdrop of ongoing price increases and supply chain issues, businesses are still not fully aware of the great savings potential of innovative energy and water efficiency investments. With government funding support and academia expertise both available to help companies unlock these possibilities, these investments promise both returns and opportunities to align with sustainability objectives.

Together with the Energy and Water Agency and The Malta Chamber, we are inviting companies who have implemented highly successful projects to present tangible case studies.

Date: 27 June, 10 AM

Registration: Here

The WE MAKE project offers funded energy audits, aiming to match the recommendations of such energy audits with different financing options. Similarly, companies may have sustainable projects related to energy & water in mind already, and the WE MAKE project may offer the chance to implement these. This workshop is the first in a series, aimed at alleviating the human resource burden needed to understand schemes and push projects.

The WE MAKE project is a collaboration between the Energy and Water Agency, Malta Business Bureau and The Malta Chamber to give businesses within the manufacturing industry guidance on how to consume energy and water efficiently. With the support of Malta Enterprise, the project follows from MBB and The Malta Chamber’s EU LIFE+ Investing in Water Project, through which a number of companies enjoyed significant savings as a result of in-house innovation in energy & water efficiency. The LIFE+ project was one of only 17 LIFE environment projects which were awarded ‘LIFE best projects for 2014’.