Info Session on Energy & Water Financing Measures

Navigating the different schemes and financing opportunities can be an exercise which is intensive on a company’s human resources. Companies considering taking advantage of schemes sometimes ask themselves if the rewards outweigh the needed investment of resources to take advantage of these opportunities. Similarly, companies undertaking energy audits at times do not have the resources needed to follow up on the audit’s recommendations.

Taking place on 15 February at 15:00hrs, this virtual workshop will provide an overview of different financing options, with the goal of thereafter pairing companies’ projects ideas with the most relevant schemes and financing opportunities.

The WE MAKE project offers funded energy audits, aiming to match the recommendations of such energy audits with different financing options. Similarly, companies may have sustainable projects related to energy & water in mind already, and the WE MAKE project may offer the chance to implement these. This workshop is the first in a series, aimed at alleviating the human resource burden needed to understand schemes and push projects.

The WE MAKE project is a collaboration between the Energy and Water Agency, Malta Business Bureau and The Malta Chamber to give businesses within the manufacturing industry guidance on how to consume energy and water efficiently. With the support of Malta Enterprise, the project follows from MBB and The Malta Chamber’s EU LIFE+ Investing in Water Project, through which a number of companies enjoyed significant savings as a result of in-house innovation in energy & water efficiency. The LIFE+ project was one of only 17 LIFE environment projects which were awarded ‘LIFE best projects for 2014’.