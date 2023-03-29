Industry-Academia Collaboration Activities

Especially during a time of manpower shortage in the manufacturing industry in Malta, industry-academia collaboration poses solutions and presents opportunities which might have escaped the notice of the business community. Fortunately, there are success stories to draw on for inspiration. This event will showcase such collaboration stories by inviting the University of Malta and Toly as case studies, who will share their success story. The event will explain how industry-academia collaboration can take place, what it can achieve, and will give an idea of what funding is also available to support it.

This unique event is the 9th in the WE MAKE series of events, which is funded by EWA, led by the Malta Business Bureau in partnership with The Malta Chamber.

