The Malta Chamber and Malta Business Bureau join a European consortium of social partners to collaborate on digital transformation of the world of work

The TransFormWork project focuses on the implementation of the European Social Partners Framework Agreement on Digitalisation, June 2020, in 7 EU Member States (Bulgaria, Malta, Cyprus, Estonia, Ireland, Romania and Sweden) with the objective of exploring the impact of digitalisation on social dialogue at national level and to explore a number of good practice examples in the partner countries related to existing initiatives, practices and collective agreements in the context of the digital transformation of the world of work.

The project seeks also to raise awareness of how with the implementation of right strategies the digital transformation could bring clear benefits and added value for employers and workers by providing new labour market opportunities, new ways of organising work and improvement in working conditions.

The project addresses the anticipated change that comes with digital transformation, the delivery of skills needed for workers and enterprises to succeed, supports the creation of new approaches at national level to adapt labour markets, provide essential education and training, enhance the role of the social partners, and assists them in finding appropriate solutions to deal with the challenges.

The project will include various research activities, study visits, round tables, and information days, including a final conference. Dissemination of the results will be made through publications and the creation of a project website. The main target groups are representative trade union and employer organisations at the EU and Member State levels as well as national and EU policymakers.

Digital transformation of the economies and its impact on the whole spectrum of societal relations is of strategic importance for boosting economic potential, thus improving working and living conditions. The rapid invasion of technologies into the modern world brings numerous opportunities, but also raises many concerns for society at large, particularly for the world of work, where new realities need to be addressed.

The TransFormWork project will build on EU policy objectives

In its Communication A Stronger Social Еurope for Just Transitions the Commission sets out its plans for the upgrading of the European social market economy, so that it can … “fit the opportunities and challenges of today and tomorrow and ensure just transitions for all.”

The same Communication outlines the important impact of the digital economy on job opportunities and flexible work arrangements when it is states that: “It is expected that artificial intelligence and robotics alone will create almost 60 million new jobs worldwide in the next 5 years, while many jobs will change or even disappear.”

Consequently, the Commission commits to: “explore ways to promote social dialogue and collective bargaining and increase the capacity of unions and employer organisations at the EU and national levels. An effective dialogue at company level is also crucial, especially when companies are restructuring or undergoing change.”

In a separate Communication on the Digital Single Market Strategy for Europe the European Commission launched several initiatives to transform European society to boost digital skills and learning across society and to ensure that EU Member States “can face the future with confidence.”

It will implemented during 2021-2023 by the following organisations:

Co-Beneficiaries:

Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (Project leaders), Bulgarian Industrial Association, The Malta Chamber, Estonian Employers Confederation, Cyprus Employers & Industrialists Federation, Cyprus Workers’ Confederation, and Ireland Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union

Associated Organisations:

BusinessEurope, European Trade Union Confederation, Malta General Workers Union, Romania Concordia Employers Confederation, Irish Business and Employers Confederation, Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, and Swedish Trade Union Confederation

Affiliated Entities:

Malta Business Bureau

