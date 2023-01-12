Event: The Ripple Effect of AI

The Malta Business Bureau and The Malta Chamber, in collaboration with the General Workers Union, are organising a business seminar entitled:

‘The Ripple Effect of A I’ as part of the TransformWork Project, which aims to promote a discussion on different aspects of digitalization at the workplace. Artificial Intelligence plays an important role in making business operations more efficient, but it does not come without potential impact on workers. During this event, we will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence at the workplace and learn more about the recent EU legislative initiatives in the field of AI. A discussion will follow with social partners and experts in the field of AI.

Date: Wednesday 15th February

Venue: The Exchange Buildings, Valletta

Time: 08:30-11:00

Registration: Click Here

Please do not hesitate to contact us on info@mbb.org.mt should you require any further information.

The event is being organised within the framework of the TransFormWork Project, which is funded by the EU Social Dialogue Programme.