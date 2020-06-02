INVEST+ Workshop – The Economic Impact caused by COVID-19

Following a series of financial literacy mentoring sessions, the Malta Business Bureau is now receiving applications for its online workshop on ‘The Economic Impact caused by COVID-19‘.

This workshop is being organised as part of the INVEST+ project, led by the Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the HSBC Malta Foundation. INVEST+ seeks to improve the level of financial literacy in Malta through a series of mentoring sessions on finance, business planning, accounting, savings and investment.

Upcoming Workshop (Online)

Tuesday 7th July 2020 between 15:00-16:00hrs on The Economic Impact caused by COVID-19

Target audience: This workshop is open to everyone, particularly entrepreneurs/intrapreneurs who wish to deepen their knowledge on the subject matter and understand how to make better financial decisions moving forward.

How to apply? Please fill in this Application Form and send it to MBB on admin@mbb.org.mt by Thursday 25th June.

Online session login details will be provided to registered participants before the event.

Should you require further clarification, get in touch with us by sending an email to admin@mbb.org.mt or call us on +356 2125 1719.

