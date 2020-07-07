INVEST+ Mentors: MEET STEPHEN VASSALLO

Stephen Vassallo is a highly dedicated banker, with nearly 35 years’ experience in various areas within HSBC Bank Malta plc (previously Mid-Med Bank) and HSBC Europe.
He specialises in Leadership, People Management & Development, with a high degree of knowledge in Risk Management, Personal & Commercial Lending, Training delivery & facilitation, Project Management and Communication Skills.
Throughout his career, Stephen had both front facing (Branches & Commercial Centres) and back-office roles, including roles as Branch Manager, Commercial Relationship Manager and Department Head, managing teams for the last 26 years.
Professionally Stephen Vassallo is passionate about People (management and development) and Teamwork, which lead to excellent Customer Service.