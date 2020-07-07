INVEST+ Mentors: MEET STEPHEN VASSALLO

Stephen Vassallo is a highly dedicated banker, with nearly 35 years’ experience in various areas within HSBC Bank Malta plc (previously Mid-Med Bank) and HSBC Europe.

He specialises in Leadership, People Management & Development, with a high degree of knowledge in Risk Management, Personal & Commercial Lending, Training delivery & facilitation, Project Management and Communication Skills.

Throughout his career, Stephen had both front facing (Branches & Commercial Centres) and back-office roles, including roles as Branch Manager, Commercial Relationship Manager and Department Head, managing teams for the last 26 years. ​

Professionally Stephen Vassallo is passionate about People (management and development) and Teamwork, which lead to excellent Customer Service.