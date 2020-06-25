INVEST+ Mentors: MEET LISA MARIE CINI

Lisa Marie Cini just completed the HSBC Graduate Programme, and is currently supporting a Project Manager within Operations.

During the programme she had the opportunity to work within different Functions and Businesses within the Bank namely; COO Office, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Financial Crime Compliance, and lastly Operations.

This experience has led to numerous opportunities and roles which ranged from customer facing experiences to running and managing her own team. Lisa aspires to continue working in Project Management.