INVEST+ Mentors: MEET KONRAD BORG MYATT

Konrad Borg Myatt is the Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Global Asset Management (Malta) Limited.

Before taking up this post in April 2019, Mr Borg Myatt held a number of senior roles with HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c., including Head of Wealth Products, Senior Manager Wealth Development and Business Development Manager.

He joined HSBC Malta in 2010, prior to which, he fulfilled the roles as a Private Client Manager, Financial Advisor and Compliance Officer within the Financial Services Industry.