INVEST+ Mentors: MEET FRANCESCO BARBARA

Francesco Barbara is a professional banker and currently works for HSBC as a graduate officer assisting in the running of the CEO’s office.

He graduated in 2017 from the University of Malta in Marketing and Management and specialised his honours in Digital Marketing.

Francesco also has a solid background in Marketing Research having worked for MISCO and Business Leaders Malta for seven years.

Throughout his career at the bank Francesco worked within Retail Banking as a teller and later on in departments such as credit risk. He also worked in customer value management being involved in a number of projects which were critical to the re-structuring of the risk appetite framework of the bank. He also worked within commercial banking with business customers and even host operations assisting in cards operations.