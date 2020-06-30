INVEST+ Mentors: MEET CHARLOTTE CILIA

Charlotte Cilia is a qualified accountant and auditor with a degree obtained from the University of Malta.

Ms Cilia started her career 20 years ago with KPMG and worked in the Maltese and the UK firm for a period of 10 years, specialising in audits of financial institutions.

Following her KPMG experience, she moved from auditing financial institutions to working in a bank. For the last 10 years, Ms Cilia has worked as the deputy CFO in two significant banks in Malta, HSBC Bank Malta and MeDirect Group focusing mainly on financial and tax reporting.