INVEST+ Mentors: MEET ANTHEA SALIBA

Anthea Saliba started her career with HSBC in 2015 within Operations. Later on as a graduate trainee she worked across various sectors of the Bank, including Business Banking, Retail and Financial Crime Compliance. Currently, she holds the position of an Executive Assistant within the CEO’s Office. Anthea manages the office and administrative duties, is highly involved in events co-ordination across the bank, and provides support to the Senior Management Team.

Since she joined the Bank, Anthea has worked on several important projects, including digitisation and a major regulatory review. During the year 2019, she joined the INVEST+ Team of mentors, and delivered numerous sessions on financial literacy.

Anthea graduated from the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies.