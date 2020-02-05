INVEST+ Mentoring Programme – Third Call for Participants

The Malta Business Bureau is now receiving applications for its third series of mentoring sessions on financial literacy.

These mentoring sessions are being organised as part of the INVEST+ project, led by the Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the HSBC Malta Foundation. INVEST+ seeks to improve the level of financial literacy in Malta through a series of mentoring sessions on finance, business planning, accounting, savings and investment.

Upcoming Mentoring Sessions

Wednesday 18th March 2020 between 13:00-16:30hrs at The Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s covering:

Module 3 – Savings Module 4 – Investment



Target audience: This session is open to individuals who work within the hospitality sector. Limited places available!

How to apply? Please fill in this Application Form and send it to MBB on admin@mbb.org.mt by Tuesday 10th March.

OR

Thursday 30th April 2020 between 08:30-16:00hrs at Ghajn National Water Conservation Centre, Rabat covering:

Module 1 – Introduction to Finance Module 2 – Accounting Module 3 – Savings Module 4 – Investment



Target audience: This session is open to everyone, particularly persons who do not have any formal education on any of the related subjects, as well as entrepreneurs/intrapreneurs who wish to deepen their knowledge on financial literacy and understand how to make better financial decisions moving forward.

How to apply? Please fill in this Application Form and send it to MBB on admin@mbb.org.mt by Thursday 23rd April.

Whilst we encourage interested individuals to register for all modules, we would like to clarify that it is equally possible to apply for just one module or two.

Should you require further clarification, get in touch with us by sending an email to admin@mbb.org.mt or call us on +356 2125 1719.

