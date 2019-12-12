INVEST+ Mentoring Programme – Second Call for Participants

The Malta Business Bureau is now receiving applications for its second series of mentoring sessions on financial literacy, which will be hosted at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry in Valletta.

These mentoring sessions are being organised as part of the INVEST+ project, led by the Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the HSBC Malta Foundation. INVEST+ seeks to improve the level of financial literacy in Malta through a series of mentoring sessions on finance, accounting, savings and investment.

Upcoming Mentoring Sessions

Wednesday 29th January 2020 between 13:30-16:45hrs covering:

Module 1 – Introduction to Finance

Module 2 – Accounting

Friday 31st January 2020 between 13:30-16:45hrs covering:

Module 3 – Savings

Module 4 – Investment

Whilst we encourage interested individuals to register for all four modules, we would like to clarify that it is equally possible to apply for just one module or two.

Target Group

(Prospective) Entrepreneurs / Intrapreneurs who wish to deepen their knowledge on financial literacy and understand how to make better financial decisions moving forward.

How to apply?

Please fill in this Application Form and send it to MBB on admin@mbb.org.mt. Deadline to register your attendance to any of the sessions is Friday, 24th January 2020. In the application form kindly specify whether you wish to attend on the 29th of January OR on the 31st of January OR both.

Should you require further clarification, get in touch with us by sending an email to admin@mbb.org.mt or call us on +356 2125 1719.

