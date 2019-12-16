INVEST+ Competition

Do you think financial literacy is important? Do you wonder how this knowledge will allow you to succeed in the future? Do you feel inspired to re-invent financial education? Are you between 18 – 30 years old and based in Malta?

If this sounds like you, enter our competition below to be in the chance of visiting Brussels during the European Money Week (end of March 2020)!

Led by the Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the HSBC Malta Foundation, the INVEST+ Project is launching a call for submissions that answer the following: Why do you think financial literacy is important? What steps should be taken to improve the level of financial literacy, especially amongst young people?

In order to win the prize of an all-expenses paid study visit, submit your opinion piece of no more than 1,000 words in English by Monday, 20th January 2020.

To get started, read through the rules below, get writing and submit your completed opinion piece by sending it to MBB Senior Executive Marija Elena Borg on mborg@mbb.org.mt.

Rules

The competition is open to all 18 – 30 year olds based in Malta

Opinion pieces should not exceed 1000 words in length

All submissions must be in English

Only one entry per applicant

The deadline for submissions is Monday 20 th January 2020

January 2020 The authors of the top five submissions will be announced in February and will be awarded the prize of an all-expenses paid study visit to Brussels during the European Money Week (end of March 2020)

All five winning essays will be published and promoted on MBB’s and HSBC’s websites and social media channels

Good luck!