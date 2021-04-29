WEBINAR 3: Companies’ benefits of dual cooperative education

The Erasmus + INCOME Tourism Project is organising a Webinar Series on Skills for Today & Tomorrow | Tourism Education, Employability and Industry-University cooperation, as a way to contribute to the discussion and reflection about the challenges the sector is going through.

Companies’ benefits of dual cooperative education. This will take place on 6th May, from 14.00 to 15.30 (CET). This webinar will provide insight into the actual experiences of cooperative learning, presented from a business perspective. Participation is free, however, registration is needed. For more information and to register, please visit here. The third session will focus on the. This will take place on 6th May, from 14.00 to 15.30 (CET). This webinar will provide insight into the actual experiences of cooperative learning, presented from a business perspective. Participation is free, however, registration is needed.