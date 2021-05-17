Virtual Conference on ‘The future of higher education in tourism and the role of cooperative learning’

In 2018, 13 partner organisations from 6 EU countries started the INCOME Tourism project, coordinated by Instituto Politécnico de Viana do Castelo (Portugal).

The main aim of this project is to develop a new learning approach based on a cooperative learning process joining Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and tourism businesses, applied to soft skills learning.

A final conference will take place on 18-19 May, to be held virtually.

In the final conference, the key results from the INCOME Tourism project will be presented, along with a discussion of the future of higher education in tourism, the main challenges, and the advantages of closer cooperative learning between HEIs and businesses from different perspectives, namely: students, academy, and businesses.

