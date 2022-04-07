Food Waste Workshops for Restaurants and Hotels

As part of the LIFE FOSTER project, the Malta Business Bureau and Chef Mark Camilleri are organising a series of EU-funded (in-person) workshops for restaurants and hotels on food waste reduction, from May to July 2022.

During these sessions, we we will touch upon various aspects which can lead to food waste, such as purchasing and storage, preparation, menu design and communication.

Restaurants and hotels play a significant role in reducing food waste by creating awareness about the value of food, while also fostering new trends with the potential of reframing the challenges in the food system and getting people to rethink their eating habits.

Each session will be limited to 4 participants to allow room for discussion and sharing of experiences.

We can also block specific sessions exclusively for your staff, which could serve as an interesting team building activity.

Click here to book your spot at one of the workshops in May.

Booking instructions: Click ‘Sign Up’ next to your preferred slot, and then click ‘Submit and Sign Up’ at the bottom of the page.

For more information, contact MBB Senior Executive – Sustainable Development Gabriel Cassar on gcassar@mbb.org.mt

