EU-Funded Training on Food Waste Reduction

Date: 1st July 2021

Time: 15:00 – 16:00hrs

Platform: ZOOM

The Institute for Tourism Studies and the Malta Business Bureau are organizing a series of EU-funded training session on food waste reduction in restaurant and hotel kitchens.

These are being offered as part of the EU LIFE FOSTER project, which brings together training centres from Malta, Italy, France and Spain to help the food service sector cut down on food waste and costs.

Our first session on 1st July will focus on:

Menu Planning

Receiving and Storing Ingredients

Full Use of Produce

Click here to view the agenda.

Send an email at gcassar@mbb.org.mt to register.