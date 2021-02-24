WEBINAR on ‘Alternative Finance for Entrepreneurs’

Alternative sources of finance offer new opportunities for those who are in need of capital, and may provide micro-entrepreneurs with a more flexible and responsive option to funding since providers may better align to micro-entrepreneur needs.

Join us on 3rd March! This webinar will provide a deeper understanding of alternative finance opportunities and their adoption in EU regulation. The event will also highlight what finance investors look for in a business finance request.

Registration link and webinar agenda can be accessed from here.

For more information, please contact DIFME Project Manager, Marika Huber on mhuber@mbb.org.mt.

This event is being organised as part of the DIFME (Digital Internationalisation and Financial Literacy Skills for Micro-Entrepreneurs) Erasmus+ Knowledge Alliances Project, which is led by the Malta Business Bureau with the participation of The Edward de Bono Institute and partners in Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands.