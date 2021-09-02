WEBINAR: Reducing Food Waste

Food waste has a real impact on our lives and planet – from wasted natural resources to grow food, to wasted money, and the large number of people without access to healthy food across the world. We all should make a conscious effort to reduce the food waste levels we generate.

Join us for a 1-hour webinar where we will discuss food waste and what we all can do to help reduce it in Malta.

The topics covered include:

Why is food waste a problem?

Platforms to promote food swapping & combat food poverty.

Organic waste collection in commercial establishments.

To register, please send an email to info@mbb.org.mt

This webinar is being organized as part of the Business Against Food Waste campaign, led by the MBB in collaboration with the HSBC Malta CSR Institute & ITS, and supported by Wasteserv Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority and the Ministry for Tourism.