Food Waste Seminars Go Digital

Dates: 28th and 29th April 2020

Time: 9:15am to 11:00am

The Malta Business Bureau and the HSBC Malta CSR Institute are organising free online food waste reduction webinars, as part of the Business Against Food Waste campaign.

After 6 successful seminars with over 230 participants, we are now going digital!

The webinar will be split over two days, each covering different topics.

It will feature an excellent lineup of expert speakers, addressing the food waste challenge from their own perspectives, including:

Growing food from food scraps

Proper separation of organic waste

Practical tips to reduce food waste at work and home

Sustainable seafood consumption

To register for this webinar, kindly send an email to glenn.bugeja@hsbc.com

For more information on the Business Against Food Waste campaign, please contact MBB Sustainable Development Executive on gcassar@mbb.org.mt

Click here for the full agenda

This event is part of the Business Against Food Waste campaign led by the Malta Business Bureau, in collaboration with the Institute of Tourism Studies and the HSBC Malta CSR Institute. The campaign is supported by Wasteserv Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority and the Ministry for Tourism.