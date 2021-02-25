WEBINAR: Unlocking Business’ Capacity to Access EU Funds

On 17 March, the Malta Business Bureau is organising a webinar on Access to EU Funds.

The aim of this event is to look into the results of an in-depth study which the MBB has undertaken on businesses accessing EU funds and the challenges they face. Recommendations to alleviate the burdens businesses face when accessing funds will also be made to the relevant authorities. This research study was only possible with the direct feedback of Maltese private sector through a wide-ranging survey and focus groups.

Participants will also have the opportunity to listen to the EU funding experience directly from the private sector, including local and foreign perspectives.

The webinar agenda can be viewed here.

Kindly register your interest by sending an email to info@mbb.org.mt

This event is being supported by the Enterprise Europe Network