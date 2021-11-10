Together with the European Commission Representation Office in Malta, we’re organising an information webinar on the EU Climate Strategy.

Recently the EU published a series of legislative proposals in a package called EU Fit for 55, which aims to steer the EU to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The event, entitled ‘Towards Carbon Neutrality’ will be moderated by Journalist Rachel Attard and will focus on the role of energy and transport, as well as Malta’s readiness in meeting these objectives.

Date: Thursday 2nd December

Time: 09:00 – 10:30hrs

Registration: Webinar: Towards Carbon Neutrality (google.com)

*A link will be provided to all registered participants before the event.

Guest speakers include:

Mr Diederik Samsom, Head of Cabinet of European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans

Mr Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President

Mr Patrick Spiteri Staines, Chairperson of The Malta Chamber’s Energy Committee

Prof. Simone Borg, Head of the Environmental & Resources Law Department at the University of Malta

For more information, please email us on info@mbb.org.mt.

This is being organised in collaboration with The Malta Independent and the Enterprise Europe Network.