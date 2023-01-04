Webinar: The Cyber Resilience Act

Getting familiarised with the changes to be introduced by the Cyber Resilience Act.

The amount, complexity, scale, and impact of cybersecurity events have been increasing and as everything is connected, a cybersecurity incident can have widespread effects, disrupting many economic and social activities. In counteracting these risks, the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) introduces rules to protect digital products that are not covered by any previous regulation. The CRA framework will cater for tangible digital products – both wired and wireless as well as non-embedded software and will apply to their whole life cycle.

The Malta Business Bureau is organising a 1-hour informative webinar during which the proposed Cyber Resilience Act, its aims and how this affects businesses in Malta will be presented and discussed.

This webinar is open to operators in the manufacturing and retail sectors dealing with Internet of Things (IoT) products digital products that are both wired and wireless as well as non-embedded software.

Date: Tuesday 31 January, 11AM – 12PM

Agenda:

Welcome and Introduction – Ms Alison Mizzi, MBB President

An Introduction to the Cyber Resilience Act – Dr. Sarah Cannataci, Associate at Fenech & Fenech Advocates

Comments from the Malta Chamber – Dr. Marthese Portelli, CEO at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry

Question and Answer Session

Conclusion

