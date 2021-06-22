WEBINAR: Single-Use Plastics, The Way Forward

The EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive is phasing out the use of such plastics across Europe. This change has significant implications for businesses. The Malta Business Bureau has teamed up with The Malta Chamber to organise an information session on 5th July to facilitate this transition.

This initial awareness and information session for interested parties aims to assist business navigate the new legislative landscape and provide them with all the guidance they need.

For more information and to register, please visit here.