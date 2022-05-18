Webinar on green skills in the eyes of European businesses

Together with Eurochambres, the Malta Business Bureau will host an online event on ‘Green skills in the eyes of European businesses‘ on Thursday 2 June, 10:00 – 11:30.

To make the European Green Deal real, we need to rethink skills and education. The transition to a carbon-neutral economy will trigger fundamental changes in technology, design, production, services, consumption, and investments. New jobs will be created, while some jobs will be replaced, and others redefined. There is no doubt that the ambitious goals of the Green Deal cannot be accomplished without appropriately skilled people.

At the ‘Green skills in the eyes of European businesses’ event we will have presentations by CEDEFOP, the OECD, and we will host a panel discussion with chamber representatives to discuss the challenges businesses face when dealing with the green transition and the respective up- and reskilling of their workforces.

