Webinar on Carbon Products Importation: Changes & Facts that you should know

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will require importers of products falling within its scope to purchase certificates under the EU Emission Trading System (ETS). This means that importers will have to, either individually or through a representative, register with national authorities where they can buy the CBAM certificates. The certificates will ensure equal treatment for products made in the EU and imports from elsewhere.

The Malta Chamber and the Ministry for Finance are organising a virtual event to provide detailed information on importation changes affecting importers of iron, steel, cement, aluminium and fertilisers.

The virtual event will take place on 11 January at 9:30AM.

This event is being organised in collaboration with the Malta Business Bureau and the Enterprise Europe Network.