Webinar: Introducing the Data Act

A look into the proposed new rules on who can use and access data generated in the EU across all economic sectors.

The European Commission has proposed the so-called Data Act. This Act aims to clarify who can create value from data and under which conditions. The current proposal provides for a data strategy on horizontal data sharing that extends across all sectors. The data flow is to be facilitated in a business-to-business context, business-to-government, government-to-business and government-to-government.

