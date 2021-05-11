WEBINAR: Funding & Tenders Portal for Beginners

Are you looking for EU funding opportunities?
The Funding and Tenders Portal is a one-stop-shop for easy and fair access to EU financing.
The European Commission will be holding a webinar on how to use the Funding and Tenders Portal on 27th May, 10:00 – 12:30. Presenters will also explain and demonstrate how to:
- Search for funding opportunities and partners
- Register your organisation
- Submit your proposals
- Manage your profile
- Explore funded projects and statistics
- & many more features!
The webinar can be accessed via the YouTube web stream.
The draft agenda can be found here.
Kindly note that the European Commission has also published a new version of the Online Manual for all Funding Programmes 2021 – 2027 managed through the Funding and Tenders Portal. This manual gives a step-by-step guide on finding a call, registering and validating the applicant organisation, grant preparation, managing the grant, etc.
The updated manual can be viewed here.