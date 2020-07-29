WEBINAR: Farm to Fork Strategy

The Malta Business Bureau and the European Commission Representation Office are organising a 1-hour information webinar on the European Commission’s Farm to Fork strategy. The strategy is at the heart of the European Green Deal and aims to make food systems fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly.

Some of the main issues identified within the strategy include mitigating the environmental impact of food production, reducing food waste levels, and improving consumer knowledge on nutritional information. This is expected to culminate in proposals and policy revisions concerning nutrient levels, labelling, and food waste reduction targets, amongst others.

A representative from the European Commission will be introducing the strategy and the implications for businesses, while industry representatives will be giving their own position and initial reactions.

This session is of interest particularly to stakeholders in the agricultural, food and drink processing, and catering sectors.

