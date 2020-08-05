WEBINAR: Europe’s Trade and Investment Strategy for a post COVID-19 recovery

On 3rd September, the Malta Business Bureau and the European Commission Representation Office in Malta are organising a 1-hour webinar session on the EU’s trade and investment policy, as it is currently being reviewed, also to take into account the post COVID-19 recovery.

Mr Peter Sandler, the Director for Policy Coordination and Information in DG TRADE will be presenting the Commission’s Trade Policy Review, followed by reactions from local authorities and business representatives.

Participants will also have the opportunity to share their own experience on conducting business in international trade and are strongly invited to be part of the ongoing consultation. The consultation note can be found here.

This session is of interest particularly to operators in the export, import and retail sectors.

Register now to learn more about the EU Trade and Investment Strategy for a post COVID-19 recovery, and what it means for your business!



For more information and to register your interest, please email us on info@mbb.org.mt

