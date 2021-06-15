WEBINAR: EU Proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive

The European Commission has published its proposed revision of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive, now named the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. The revision will expand the scope to all large companies (whether publicly listed or not) and all companies (including SMEs) listed on EU regulated securities market. These undertakings will be required to report information pertaining to its strategy on policies in relation to sustainability factors, the impacts of the undertaking on society and the environment, among others. Voluntary measures will also be put in place for non-listed SMEs

As such, the Malta Business Bureau will be hosting a one hour webinar to inform companies on the proposed obligations, with perspectives being shared from industry players.

The webinar is taking place on Thursday 8th July at 09.30hrs. The webinar agenda can be viewed here.

To register, kindly contact us at admin@mbb.org.mt. A Zoom link will be provided to registered participants.

This event is being supported by Enterprise Europe Network