Webinar: Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation

A Proposal for New Eco-Design & Information Requirements for Products in the EU

12 July 2022

10:00am-11:00am

ZOOM

The European Commission has recently issued the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation proposal which aims to improve the circularity and sustainability of products in the EU market by introducing new ecodesign and information requirements. Manufacturers, importers, distributers and dealers will be obliged to ensure compliance with the new requirements before marketing their products in the EU.

The Malta Business Bureau is organising a 1-hour informative webinar where a European Commission Head of Unit will present the main points of the proposal and allow the opportunity for businesses to put forward questions and express their concerns. The webinar will also feature a panel discussion between European Commission, Maltese government, and business representatives.

At this link, please find a policy brief for your reference: www.mbb.org.mt/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MBB-Brief-Sustainable-Products-Initiative.pdf

