Job Vacancy: Executive – Marketing & Communications

WE’RE HIRING!

Job Description

The Malta Business Bureau (MBB) is the EU-business advisory organisation for The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, with offices in Malta and Brussels.

The MBB is seeking to recruit an Executive – Marketing & Communications to coordinate its external communications and media relations. The Executive will report to the Chief Executive Officer. The post is for a full-time, indefinite contract based in Malta.

The organisation is currently at an exciting phase of its growth, planning a rebranding exercise which the Marketing & Communications Executive would be coordinating.

Criteria

The applicant must possess the following:

A recognised degree (NQF Level 6 qualification) in a relevant area, such as communications, media, or marketing.

Good presentation and public speaking skills, and verbal and written proficiency in both Maltese and English.

A strong work ethic, and a professional attitude.

Strong organizational skills, showing the ability to take initiative and multitask.

Comfortable organizing and leading physical and online meetings, events, and other communication activities.

The following shall be considered an asset:

Relevant work experience in the fields of communications, media relations, social media management, or marketing.

Relevant work experience and/or interest in EU affairs or public policy.

Interest and/or expertise in business development.

Functions & Responsibilities

Coordinate MBB’s rebranding exercise which will commence in 2023.

Manage and grow MBB’s social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Develop media material relating to MBB policy and project work, including press releases, articles, speeches, among others.

Coordinate MBB’s regular publications, including Annual Reports and the Business Agenda Newsletter.

Manage, maintain and grow MBB’s database, including media contacts and business contacts.

Manage MBB’s website by regularly generating, uploading and promoting content.

Support the EU Projects team in project communication and dissemination activities.

Organise online and physical events such as press conferences, seminars, and information sessions.

Contribute towards events organized by the EU policy and projects team by supporting in the promotion of this event via mailshots, social media promotion, preparation of social media graphics, among other actions.

Contribute towards the continuous improvement and development of MBB’s image by providing new ideas to increase its reach and provide a better service to Maltese businesses.

Liaise with the MBB’s parent organisations, i.e. The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

Represent the MBB in relevant meetings both in Malta and in Brussels as necessary.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the CEO.

Interested applicants are encouraged to send a detailed CV and motivation letter explaining their background and knowledge relevant to this call.

Applications should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Business Bureau on info@mbb.org.mt by Monday, 9th January 2023.