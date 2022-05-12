The Malta Business Bureau collaborates with The Golden Glitch

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with The Golden Glitch – we’re going to work with them hand-in-hand to enhance their design network through the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN). This promising collaboration will ensure that The Golden Glitch will have access to online platforms to engage with other suitable partners, designers, makers, stakeholders and institutions in the Mediterranean Basin and beyond. The goal of this collaboration is to bring the design and making sphere closer to the entrepreneurial spirit in a region whose future has always been written in gold.

Based in our home country Malta and led by CEO Joe Tanti, the MBB shares their eagerness to create holistic platforms that encompass socio-economic realities as well as tap into the tourism and business sectors, which The Golden Glitch aims to do through a digital design and making platform for the Mediterranean. Our EEN liaison, Michele Agius, will be guiding the team at The Golden Glitch through the myriad of connection possibilities that await us.

The experience package brought to the table by MBB is set to complement The Golden Glitch with ways of sharing best innovative practices and principles, and direct collaboration. These will be fundamental in how The Golden Glitch strengthens its competitive business operations while harnessing constant design innovation.