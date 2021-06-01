The Malta Business Bureau announces new President

Press Release

1st June – The MBB has the pleasure to announce its new President, Ms Alison Mizzi.

Ms Mizzi is a Director at EMCS. She leads the funding consultancy services arm providing support to private, public, private and voluntary organisations in relation to the identification of the appropriate EU and local funding streams available for local organisations. She also provides consultancy services in relation to programming, management and evaluation of EU funding programmes. Before joining EMCS, Alison was engaged with the Public Administration for fourteen years. She mostly worked within the Managing Authority for Cohesion Policy and also formed part of the core team responsible from Government for the drafting of the 2007-2013 and 2014-2020 Cohesion Policy Programming Documents.

On her appointment as new MBB President Ms Mizzi commented, “I take on this new role with enthusiasm to keep building on what has been achieved so far and to keep working on bringing the EU closer to our business community. We remain committed to facilitate our businesses’ contribution towards the future of Europe, and to the formulation of new policies and regulatory frameworks to make them work for us where possible. At times it might not be clear as to how businesses can contribute towards this process, which very often is considered as daunting. This is where MBB comes in, by providing timely information on what is brewing at EU level whilst offering an opportunity to the business community to voice concerns from an early stage.”

The MBB thanks Mr Simon De Cesare who led the organisation for the past three years, for raising the profile of MBB and for bringing it closer to our businesses. Furthermore, the MBB thanks outgoing Directors Mr John A. Huber and Mr Anthony P. Tabone, who have relinquished their post, for their support and input over the past term.

The following is the new MBB Board for 2021-2024: Ms Alison Mizzi (President), Mr Simon De Cesare (Vice President), and Mr Richard Cleland, Mr Malcolm Jones, Mr Brian Muscat, Dr Marthese Portelli and Mr Sergio Vella as Directors.