SURVEY: Help Shape the Future of Malta’s Work Environment

The Malta Business Bureau is conducting a study into the economic and environmental impact of Working From Home/flexible work arrangements by Maltese businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to rethink their daily operations, with many employees being asked to work from home where and if possible. One major benefit which emerged was a dramatic decrease in vehicle emissions and traffic in the first half of 2020.

Our intention is to understand the benefits presented by flexible work arrangements in terms of the economy (such as worker productivity and satisfaction) and the environment (emission reductions), identify the potential hurdles which such measures may face within businesses, how these hurdles can be overcome, and which industries hold the greatest potential. Such information will eventually enable us to organise a series of workshops for businesses, based on the key issues which emerge from the study.



If you would like to help shape the future of Malta’s work environment, then kindly share your input and answer this 10-15 minute questionnaire: https://forms.gle/GhAMEViahPrePnRb9



This questionnaire is targeting business owners and all employees (including senior management/c-suite personnel), so we strongly encourage you to share it with all colleagues in your company.



For any questions, please contact MBB Sustainable Development Executive, Gabriel Cassar on gcassar@mbb.org.mt