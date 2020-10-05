SURVEY: Help Shape the EU Funding Landscape for Your Business

The Malta Business Bureau is compiling an in-depth report on improving

the access of EU Funds by private enterprise in the programming period 2021 – 2027.

It has been consistently apparent that Maltese businesses struggle to make the most of EU funds as a source of investment. There is thus massive potential and an, as yet, untapped investment resource for private enterprise to benefit from directly. There are various reasons for this, such as a lack of awareness, to an unwillingness to undertake a sometimes overly administrative procedure.

In view of this, the MBB is working to identify the bottlenecks to businesses procuring EU funds so as to shed light on the problems that exist and need to be solved. In order to gather such information, we are distributing a 15-minute questionnaire, the results of which will be used to feed into the report, while also allowing us to identify companies who will take part in workshops organised by the MBB. The purpose of

this latter exercise is to provide us with a deeper investigation of the real issues on the ground.

Link to the questionnaire : https://forms.gle/MANWTDYyRhi7R2rS9

We would very much appreciate your reply, so that together, we can help shape the future of the EU funding landscape for your business!

Should you require any clarifications, please do not hesitate to contact our Senior Policy Adviser, Mark Seychell at mseychell@mbb.org.mt