Skills and Enforcement Needs in the Buildings Sector

The Malta Business Bureau and Deloitte Malta are collaborating on a joint report tied to the EU proposal revising the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

The revised EPBD will introduce much more ambitious energy performance standards which buildings will have to comply with, necessitating a robust enforcement and reporting system. This includes, for instance, the production and use of Energy Performance Certificates.

In this regard, we have prepared a short survey on this matter gathering businesses’ and professionals’ views, to inform our report.

Click here to answer the survey.

Deadline for responses is 23 September 2022.

Please contact us on infobrussels@mbb.org.mt with any queries.